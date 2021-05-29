Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

LON:SPI opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £984.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.32. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

