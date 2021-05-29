Triumph Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

TGI opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28. Triumph Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $19.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 100,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

