HSBC Upgrades ABB (NYSE:ABB) to Buy

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. ABB has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 31.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 22.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

