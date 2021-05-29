Agora (NASDAQ:API) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

API opened at $44.69 on Thursday. Agora has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

