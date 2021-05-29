Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. Endava has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after buying an additional 554,674 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,299,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,676,000 after buying an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.