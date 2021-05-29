Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

BNR opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -26.03. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. Analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at $98,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

