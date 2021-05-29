Analyzing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visteon and CurAegis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.34 -$56.00 million $0.97 126.25 CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 56.60 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

CurAegis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and CurAegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -0.19% 8.86% 1.97% CurAegis Technologies -19,936.37% N/A -737.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and CurAegis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 5 4 0 2.08 CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $110.56, indicating a potential downside of 9.72%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Visteon has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats CurAegis Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

