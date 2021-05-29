Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £155.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44. Epwin Group has a one year low of GBX 63.38 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 110.20 ($1.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

