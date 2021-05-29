Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.29 ($2.00).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.43. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

In related news, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

