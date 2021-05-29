Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.15 ($59.00).

FRA DWNI opened at €52.24 ($61.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.09. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

