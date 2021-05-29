Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce $272.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $123.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

