Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Group to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,123 ($27.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,206.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,075.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

