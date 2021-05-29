Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Up 477.5% in May

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 477.5% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Kirin stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kirin has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

