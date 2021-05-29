Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

ASBFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

