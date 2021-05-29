HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Investec lowered HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 455.30 ($5.95) on Thursday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a market cap of £92.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.05.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

