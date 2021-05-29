BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 149,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPA stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

