Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

