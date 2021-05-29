Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

COG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after purchasing an additional 586,452 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after buying an additional 250,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after buying an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

