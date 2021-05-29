Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after buying an additional 692,977 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,727,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 418,992 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

