Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 49.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 264,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

