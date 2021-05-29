Suzuki Motor Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZKMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $175.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $126.61 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.30.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

