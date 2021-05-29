Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.94.

OPCH stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 710,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,524,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

