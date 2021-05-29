Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 20.0% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

