Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

NYSE MFGP opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

