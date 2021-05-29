$111.40 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce $111.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.67 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $79.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $466.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $506.47 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $568.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

