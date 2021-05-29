Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Sell

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $222.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $180.89 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after purchasing an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

