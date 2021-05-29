Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

FOLD opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,661,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

