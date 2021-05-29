OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OSW opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $969.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.59. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.