SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,306 shares of company stock worth $6,943,746. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

