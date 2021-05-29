Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,908,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

