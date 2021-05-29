Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Desjardins upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$357.08.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$98.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$66.43 and a 12 month high of C$99.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$362.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$427.39. The stock has a market cap of C$65.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

