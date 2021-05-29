Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $223.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Nordson by 94.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $29,191,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,650.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

