FY2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

NYSE ALB opened at $167.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,825 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

