Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flowers Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

