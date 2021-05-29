FY2021 EPS Estimates for BiomX Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BiomX in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.44). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHGE. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BiomX during the first quarter worth about $2,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

