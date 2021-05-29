Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.83), with a volume of 36983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.78).

Specifically, insider Jill May acquired 12,307 shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

AFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £39.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,134.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.84.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

