B. Riley Lowers Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target to $5.00

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

WTRH opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $226.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of -3.04. Waitr has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Waitr in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Waitr in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Waitr by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

