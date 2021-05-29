Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the April 29th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

