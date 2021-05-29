Truist Securiti Comments on STORE Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for STORE Capital in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.