Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Grows By 157.5%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the April 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BIS stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $38.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.