Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Drops By 49.4%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the April 29th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $2.70 on Friday. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

