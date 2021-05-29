Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cancom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.86 ($72.77).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €48.71 ($57.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of €49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.71. Cancom has a 52-week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52-week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

