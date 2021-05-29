Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.00 ($298.82).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €226.15 ($266.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €222.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €183.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

