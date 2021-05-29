SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.67 ($154.90).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €115.12 ($135.44) on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

