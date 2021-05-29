Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.87 ($118.67).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €90.70 ($106.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €73.30 ($86.24) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is €89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.85.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

