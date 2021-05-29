Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.78.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$821.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

