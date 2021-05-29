Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

TELL stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.47. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

