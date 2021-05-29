Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $594.39 million, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $57,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.