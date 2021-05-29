Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.95. The stock has a market cap of £80.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 19.15 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

