Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.